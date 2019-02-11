Dog intentionally set on fire after being tied to pole in Virginia park

RICHMOND, Va. – An investigation is underway after a dog was set on fire while tied to a pole in Abner Clay Park Sunday evening.

The male pit bull with a camo collar was covered in accelerant and intentionally set on fire around 7:30 Sunday night at the park, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The shelter says witnesses saw an adult man wearing multiple layers of pants run from the scene towards Belvidere Street.

The dog, now named Tommie, is being treated for burns to over 40% of his body at Virginia Veterinary Centers. The shelter hopes that they will be able to save him.

“I have to say that we don’t get rattled by much at RACC and have witnessed ugly cases but this one makes us want to just sit on the floor and cry,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

RACC is asking for the public’s help to finds the person responsible for the heinous act.

“Any information, anything you saw, anyone you suspect, if you have ever seen this dog, please call or message it in – no information is insignificant,” RACC wrote on Facebook.

If you have information about this crime call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit your tip through the 3PTips.