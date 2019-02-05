[Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.]
Mug shots from February 2019 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from January 2019 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from December 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from November 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Gallery: Best of 2018’s military homecomings and returns
-
Swaddle photo shoot for woman’s ‘336 month’ birthday goes viral
-
-
Gallery: Send in pics of your veteran for Veterans Day!
-
Arrest made in October shooting of Hampton auction gallery employee
-
Suspect charged with trying to kill two Chesapeake Police officers after April 2018 shooting
-
Williamsburg-James City Co. Public Schools to use banked time for days missed due to snow
-
Man arrested in connection with Hampton convenience store parking lot homicide
-
-
AAA: Virginia gas prices drop with demand at the pump hitting two year low
-
From cannabis to gambling: Virginia’s progressive 2018
-
Photo album: Share your December 9 snow pics!