Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Mug shots from January 2019 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

Posted 9:07 am, January 3, 2019, by

[Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.]

Photo Gallery

Inline

December 2018

November 2018

October 2018

September 2018

August 2018

July 2018

June 2018

May 2018

April 2018

March 2018

February 2018

January 2018