[Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.]
Mug shots from August 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from June 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from May 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Mug shots from July 2018 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
Photo Gallery: Redskins Training Camp
-
Chesapeake’s Kenny Easley angered by stunt of fellow Hall of Famer Terrell Owens
-
-
Calling all shutterbugs: Virginia Zoo to hold third annual calendar photo contest
-
Atlantic Coast Conference announces 2017-18 Athletes of the Year
-
Francesco Molinari wins 147th British Open
-
Norfolk Police officer gets award after being shot
-
Your favorite People Taking Action stories from the past year
-
-
Gallery: The blood moon lunar eclipse offers thrilling views
-
5-year-old son of slain Indiana officer shares message for his dad
-
Virginia Beach’s Mark Reynolds named National League Player of the Week