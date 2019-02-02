Virginia State Police investigating fatal Accomack Co. fire as arson and homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Accomack Co., Va. - Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office are investigating a fatal house fire that left 3 people dead on Friday.

Two adults and one juvenile are confirmed dead due to the fire.

A preliminary examination conducted on Saturday by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Norfolk revealed that each of the three bodies recovered from a burned mobile home in Nelsonia suffered additional injuries inconsistent with a fire.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to positively identify the remains.

According to a release by the VSP, the fire occurred around 10:45 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 2800 block of Johnson Court in Nelsonia.

State police is asking that anyone with information concerning the fire to please contact them at (757)-424-6800 or #77 on a cell phone.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.