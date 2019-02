ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is investigating after a fatal fire in Accomack County.

According to a release by the VSP, the fire occurred around 10:45 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 2800 block of Johnson Court in Nelsonia.

One person is confirmed dead. The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.

