EVMS yearbook page of Gov. Northam includes blackface, Klan costumes

NORFOLK, Va. - One day after addressing the backlash for supporting a state measure that would significantly loosen restrictions on late-term abortions in Virginia, photos of two unidentified people on Governor Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page have surfaced.

The photo, which appears on his page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook from 1984, shows two people: one appearing to be dressed in blackface and another appearing to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

An accompanying quote under the photo reads: "There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I'll have another beer."

News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton went to the EVMS library in Norfolk Friday afternoon and found the page on which the photo appears.

News 3 has reached out to the governor's office for comment and has yet to hear back.

House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City), House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), and Senate Rules Committee Chairman Ryan T. McDougle (R-Hanover) today issued the following statement:

"This is a deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation by the Governor."

