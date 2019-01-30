× Video of Virginia lawmakers debating abortion goes viral

RICHMOND, Va. – Video of a debate about an abortion bill between lawmakers has gone viral with nearly two million views as of Wednesday morning.

Virginia Republicans posted the clip to Twitter calling it “heartbreaking.”

Heartbreaking… This isn't in New York, this isn't in California, this happened just this week right here in Virginia. @VAHouseDems proposed legislation to provide abortions up to just seconds before that precious child takes their first breath. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/AxgPVyI6kU — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) January 29, 2019

The encounter came as Del. Kathy Tran (D-Springfield) answered questions from Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Woodstock) about her bill HB2491 during a subcommittee hearing. The bill sought to lessen some state restrictions on abortion.

“Where it’s obvious that a woman is about to give birth that she has physical signs that she’s about to give birth- would that still be a point at which she could request an abortion if she was so certified? She’s dilating,” Gilbert asked Tran.

“Mr. Chairman, that would be a decision that the doctor, the physician, and the woman would make at that point,” Tran responded.

“I understand that. I’m asking if your bill allows that,” Gilbert then said. “My bill would allow that, yes,” Tran answered.

The bill did not advance out of the subcommittee.

Republicans pounced on the clip. Former United Nations Secretary Nikki Haley retweeted the video, saying it “literally makes me sick to my stomach.”

In the aftermath, it appeared Tran deleted her Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“We need to trust women to make their own healthcare decisions,” Tran said in a statement on Wednesday. “These decisions are personal and private, and they are made in consultation with doctors who are using their best medical judgement. I regret that these partisan games have taken the focus away from where it should be: on the Virginian women who have asked for this bill to get politicians out of their private medical decisions.”

Two Hampton Roads lawmakers sponsored the bill, including Del. Cheryl Turpin (D-Virginia Beach) and Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk). Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

Gov. Ralph Northam was asked about the controversy during an appearance on WTOP Radio on Wednesday. Northam, himself a doctor, said a late term abortion is only done with the consent of the mother and physicians and in cases with severe medical issues.

“I think this was really blown out of proportion,” he said. “We want the government to not be involved in these types of decisions. We want the decisions to be made by the mothers and their providers.” Northam said he supports more than one doctor being involved in the decision.

In a statement, the Republican Party of Virginia called the bill “barbaric infanticide.”