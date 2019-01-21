Get ready for Super Bowl 53 LIVE on News 3!

The stage is set for Super Bowl 53. Both the AFC and NFC Championships went to overtime for the first time in NFL history, with the Rams and Saints coming out on top.

This will be a rematch of Super Bowl 36 in 2002, when the Patriots beat the Rams 20-17 to win their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Los Angeles Rams, in just their second year since moving from St. Louis, are led by second-year head coach Sean McVay.

The former Redskins offensive coordinator is the youngest NFL head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

When McVay was in high school, the tandem of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the Patriots to that first title. Fast forward to 2019, and the duo is set to make their ninth appearance in the Super Bowl, the most by any coach, and most by any player in league history. They both have more Super Bowl appearances than any other franchise does (except the Patriots).

Tom Brady (41) & Jared Goff (24), two fellow Bay Area natives, are 17 years apart in age, and as a result will represent the largest age gap between opposing starting QBs in Super Bowl history.

News 3 is your home of Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The game will be played on February 3rd, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. Adam Winkler will have LIVE coverage from Atlanta the week leading up to the game on News 3.

Local ties in Super Bowl 53:

New England Patriots

Ivan Fears – Running Backs Coach, Three-year letterman & former coach at William & Mary / Born in Portsmouth / Attended Yates H.S. in Suffolk

Deron Mayo – Asst. Strength & Conditioning Coach, Hampton native / Kecoughtan H.S. / ODU co-captain in 2010

Los Angeles Rams

Micah Kiser – Linebacker, UVA’s 5th all-time leading tackler at end of career

Sean McVay – Head Coach, Washington Redskins assistant 2010-2016

Joe Barry – Asst. HC/Linebackers Coach, Washington Redskins defensive coordinator 2015-16

Eric Yarber – Wide Receivers Coach, Redskins WR/Punt Returner 1986-89 (Won Super Bowl XXII)