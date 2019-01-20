Overtime field goal lifts Rams past Saints to advance to Super Bowl LIII

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Four quarters weren’t enough to determine who would be representing the NFC in Super Bowl 53. In overtime, a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome.

The Saints received the ball first in overtime, but Drew Brees threw an interception under duress that ended up in the hands of Rams safety John Johnson.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff drove Los Angeles into field goal range for a 57-yarder. This is the first NFC Championship for the Rams since they were in St. Louis back in 2001.

Goff threw for 297 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. C.J. Anderson led the Rams on the ground for the second straight postseason game with 44 yards. Star running back Todd Gurley was limited for most of the game, only tallying 10 yards on four carries.

The Rams have won one Super Bowl (XXXIV) back in 1999. McVay, 32, is the youngest head coach to ever reach the Super Bowl.