Patriots beat Chiefs in overtime, advance to third straight Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Never bet against Brady and Belichick. Down four points with two minutes left, Tom Brady drove the Patriots 65 yards down the field in just under a minute and a half to give New England a 31-28 lead.

The Chiefs had a chance to tie the game with :32 seconds left,

The Patriots are headed to their third straight Super Bowl. This was the eighth straight AFC Championship game appearance for the Patriots.

Kansas City nailed a field goal with nine seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. New England didn’t let the Chiefs get a chance to receive the ball in overtime. Rex Burkhead’s two yard touchdown run sealed the game with a 37-31 victory.