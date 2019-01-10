Steelers president says it’ll be “hard to envision” Antonio Brown with team in training camp

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Antonio Brown might be done in Steel Town.

In an interview Thursday with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers President Art Rooney II said the team does not plan to release the star receiver, but “all other options are on the table.”

He then went on to say it’ll be “hard to envision” Brown taking the field with the team when training camp kicks off in July.

This all stems from Brown’s playoff practice tirade that resulted in him skipping practices and team meetings, and missing the regular-season finale against the Bengals.

“We’ll look at all the options. We’re not going to release him, that’s not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table,” Rooney told the Gazette.

Pittsburgh made Brown, 30, the highest paid receiver in the NFL at the time last February when he signed a five-year contract close to $73 million. Brown will account for $22 million against the cap in 2019.

Brown can’t be traded until March 13th, the first official day of the 2019 season.

“Whether the situation can be reconciled and have him back on the team next year, we’re a long way away from thinking that can happen. We’re not closing the door on anything at this point,” Rooney said.

In the 2018 season, Brown caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards, and a league best 15 touchdown catches. He was left off the First Team All-Pro list for the first time since 2013.