Steelers star Antonio Brown reportedly asks to be sent out of Steel City

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – While the regular season may be over for the Steelers, the drama is not.

According to CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Pittsburgh’s seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown has asked to be traded. The highest-paid receiver in NFL history has been selected first-team All Pro each of the last four seasons.

According to La Canfora, Brown has issues with both head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The receiver reportedly feels Tomlin, a Hampton native and former standout at the College of William & Mary, is too aligned with the QB.

The 30 year-old missed Sunday’s season finale vs. Cincinnati with what was thought to be a knee injury. As laid out by CBSSports.com: Brown had a midweek practice temper tantrum directed at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He went missing in the days before the game and by Sunday, he was on the sidelines in street clothes.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports a source close to the situation told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Brown was upset about being asked to run a hot read again during a walk-through and later told Roethlisberger he felt under appreciated.

The Steelers missed the postseason after finishing 9-6-and-1.