Hampton man accused of shooting 12-year-old to serve no jail time

HAMPTON, Va. – An 18-year-old Hampton man will serve no jail time after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old cousin in December 2017.

Quayshawn Gaskins was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended and a $257 fine for reckless handling of a firearm that caused permanent serious bodily injury.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Laguard Avenue around 1 p.m. December 5, 2017. Investigators said there didn’t appear to be any intent behind the shooting.

The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the prosecutor, as of October 18 she still had bullet fragments lodged in her brain, memory loss and headaches.