Hampton 18-year-old pleads guilty to accidentally shooting 12-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old Hampton man pleaded guilty to reckless handling of a firearm, a charge he picked up after a 12-year-old was shot.
Quayshawn Gaskins admitted to accidentally shooting the 12-year-old on December 5, 2017, in the 2500 block of Laguard Avenue around 1 p.m.
Investigators told us there didn’t appear to be any intent behind the shooting.
The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There was back and forth between the prosecution and the defense Monday about whether or not the child has permanent injuries.
According to the prosecutor, the 12-year-old still has bullet fragments lodged in her brain, memory loss, and headaches.
Officials say Gaskins will be sentenced on January 9, 2019.