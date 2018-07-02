× Hampton man charged for shooting 12-year-old to face judge Monday

HAMPTON, Va. – The man accused of shooting a 12-year-old girl is set to go before a judge Monday morning.

18-year-old Quayshawn Gaskins is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing in Hampton’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations court.

The shooting happened on December 5, 2017 in the 2500 block of Laguard Ave.

According to police, Gaskins was handling a gun and it accidentally went off, striking the girl.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Gaskins has been charged with one count of Unlawful Wounding, police said.