Virginia’s new congressional members to be sworn in under shadow of shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - There will be no easing in for Virginai's new members of the United States Congress when they're sworn into office on Thursday.

The first day for the 116th Congress comes nearly two weeks into a partial shutdown of the federal government. The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected and re-elected members of Congress begins at 12 p.m.

Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton are three of the five newcomers to Congress from Virginia. All three women are Democrats, whose victories come in a time of partisanship that followed a 2018 mid-term election that saw a record number of women sent to Congress than ever before. Virginian Republicans David Riggleman and Ben Cline will also be Freshmen Congressman after being sworn on Thursday.

Among the new faces on Capitol Hill is Norfolk business owner Elaine Luria (D), who won Virginia's second congressional seat over Republican incumbent Scott Taylor in November.

Luria is part of a 40-seat swing that gave Democrats control over the U.S. House of Representatives, a group that will have to work with President Donald Trump and the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate to find an end to the shutdown.

“People are ready for change and there’s been a lot of uncertainty lately," Luria said of the election results in November.

President Trump wants more than $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats have offered more than $1 billion for additional border security measures, but not for a wall.

On Wednesday, President Trump hosted congressional Democrat leaders at the White House to try and reach a compromise, but the meeting ended without a deal.

So who represents the Commonwealth? Below is a look at those who will lead Virginia at the national level.

U.S. Senators representing Virginia

Virginia's Senior Senator: (D) Mark Warner

Virginia's Junior Senator: (D) Tim Kaine

U.S. House members representing Virginia

Virginia's 1st Congressional District: (R) Robert J. "Rob" Wittman

Virginia's 2nd Congressional District: (D) Elaine Luria

Virginia's 3rd Congressional District: (D) Robert C. "Bobby" Scott

Virginia's 4th Congressional District: (D) Aston Donald McEachin

Virginia's 5th Congressional District: (R) Denver Riggleman

Virginia's 6th Congressional District: (R) Benjamin Lee "Ben" Cline

Virginia's 7th Congressional District: (D) Abigail Spanberger

Virginia's 8th Congressional District: (D) Donald Sternoff "Don" Beyer

Virginia's 9th Congressional District: (R) H. Morgan Griffith

Virginia's 10th Congressional District: (D) Jennifer Wexton

Virginia's 11th Congressional District: (D) Gerald Edward "Gerry" Connolly