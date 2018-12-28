Local brewpub hosts fundraiser for fire victims in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Charred pieces and a lot of ash is what’s left of a home in Virginia Beach.

A fire, which took nearly everything from one family, started the week before Christmas.

“It’s tragic. Nobody wants to go through that, but as a parent it’s even tougher to watch your children go through something you can’t do anything about," said John Ferguson, executive chef of The Bunker Brewpub and Cadence Hall.

Three children were immediately taken to the hospital to be treated. Friday night, two of the three remain hospitalized at a burn unit in Boston.

Ferguson says he’s friends with the father, and when he heard the devastating news, he says he felt like he had to do something to help.

“Brought it up to the owners of the restaurant here and they wanted to jump in and help out anyway they could. They said let’s designate a day where people come in and any sales that we generate that day from open to close we’ll give a percentage to the family," Ferguson said.

Since the devastation, the Pentz family has been offered a temporary home to stay in. While employees at The Bunker are using their resources to help in every way possible, they say they’re grateful they’re not the only ones doing so.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.