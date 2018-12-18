Three children in hospital after Virginia Beach mobile home fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three children are in the hospital after having to be saved by a firefighter when a Virginia Beach mobile home went a blaze in the 100 block of Holland Drive Tuesday morning.

Officials say all three children have been taken to CHKD and that a 2-year-old girl was unresponsive. The other two children are ages seven and five.

When firefighters arrived, the 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were still inside the mobile home, while the 7-year-old girl and the two adults had made their way outside of the trailer by the time firefighters arrived.

The firefighter who entered the blaze said, “you don’t think about yourself, think about the kids.”

Officials added they got a call about the fire around 2 a.m. and that two adults have also been taken to the hospital as well.

The trailer is a total loss and all five members of the family will be displaced.

One bystandard was also hurt during the fire but refused treatment.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

