Children severely burned in Virginia Beach fire still struggling, prepare for surgery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While the children hurt in the December 18 mobile home fire in Virginia Beach are recovering, two of the three are expected to have surgery soon because of the burns and injuries sustained, according to the children's mother Alyssa Pentz.

Both 5-year-old Jaxson and 2-year-old Aurora still in the Boston hospital they were sent to last week after the fire.

Jaxson's burns are more than expected, reaching to cover 37 percent of his body, which includes his back, butt, legs, finger and a little on his face but the facial burns were not too deep.

Aurora is said to have burns on 27 percent of her body. This covers her back, butt and some really serious burns to her feet. Pentz says her daughter should be able to walk again after the skin grafting.

Pentz added that the kids were both scheduled to have surgery Wednesday but Jaxsons lungs keep filling with fluid because of his serious injuries, so they have to wait until next week. Aurora may also have surgery another day because she has a fever.

The children were hurt in the Spartan Street fire that was just a week before Christmas. A firefighter with the Virginia Beach Fire Department had to risk his own life to save the two children who were stuck in the mobile home that had no smoke detectors and was completely engulfed in flames

The children's mother (Pentz) and father made it out the mobile home with so their 7-year-old daughter Karia, but they were unable to reach the youngest two. Karia has burns to 4 percent of her body and cuts to her stomach from being pulled through the window. She is now out of the hospital.

Pentz says the family has been offered a temporary home to stay in once they're back in the Hampton Roads area. She said they have had so many donations and monetary donations coming in that they hope to buy a house to move into. The family is staying very positive about the children's recovery and they want to thank the community for being so kind and generous so they cannot worry about anything except their children's recovery.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

