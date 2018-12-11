Could Bird Scooters safely work in Norfolk? City Council hears the issue again

NORFOLK, Va. – Tuesday afternoon Norfolk city leaders got an update on e-scooter policies in the city.

City staffers told City Council members how the scooters could potentially work safely.

From there it will be up to City Council to approve allowing them in the area or not.

Back in August a company called Bird started dropping off scooters in Norfolk without the city’s permission.

Since then, Norfolk began impounding the scooters and charging Bird the fees. Bird owes the city more than $200,000 for more than 500 impounded scooters.

The city said they haven’t heard from Bird recently and it is unclear what will happen to the scooters.