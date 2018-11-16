Man sentenced to 48 years for 2016 Newport News Memorial Day homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man found inside his home on Memorial Day in 2016 was sentenced to 48 years behind bars.

Andrew Norton was originally found guilty in June of this year after a three-day jury trial, but was not sentenced until Friday.

He will serve 30 years for second-degree murder, 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 10 years for robbery and 5 years for use of a firearm. His charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed.

Newport News Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Harpersville Road in May 2016.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Bryce Edward Hinkle dead inside of his home. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The jury originally recommended a 30-year sentence for Norton.