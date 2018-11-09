Wesley Hadsell to be re-sentenced on federal weapons charge Friday

NORFOLK, Va. – The stepfather of a Norfolk teen found dead in 2015 is set to be re-sentenced on an unrelated federal weapons charge.

Wesley Hadsell is due in federal court on Friday.

In 2015, Hadsell pleaded guilty to a purchase and possession of federal ammunition charge dating back to a 2013 incident.

A federal judge sentenced Hadsell to 20 years in prison in 2016, an amount reserved for an “armed career criminal.” Hadsell’s attorney appealed and a federal appeals court sided with him last year and vacated the sentence.

Hadsell is the stepfather of Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, a Norfolk teen who went missing in 2015 and was later found dead in Southampton County.

Hadsell has been a person of interest in the case, but was never charged. Recently unsealed court documents reveal an inmate at Western Tidewater Regional Jail suggested he’d helped Wesley in AJ’s disappearance and death.

The maximum amount of time Hadsell now faces for his weapons charge is ten years.