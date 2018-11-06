Unsealed search warrants name second person possibly connected to Norfolk teen’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – March 2018 marks the three-year anniversary of Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell’s disappearance.

Weeks after she was last seen, her body was found behind a home in Southampton County. At this time, no one has been arrested or charged in her death and disappearance. Her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, has been a suspect in the case, but new court documents mention a second person who may be involved.

News 3 is not identifying the man because he has not been charged in AJ’s death. He has been in Western Tidewater Regional Jail since July 2017. Documents show this man and Wesley Hadsell were housed nearby and likely interacted with each other at the jail.

Newly unsealed search warrants say the inmate contacted investigators with two handwritten letters this summer. In those letters, investigators say the man claims to have helped Wesley in AJ’s death and disappearance, but he did not say how or when. He also says that he knew Wesley and AJ personally, claiming that the two would come to his home in Suffolk in the months leading up to her death and disappearance.

The man says he will tell investigators about his and Wesley’s involvement in AJ’s death, but he wants immunity first. Court documents say investigators want to make sure that he actually knew AJ and Wesley before going to jail. They believe they will find that information and any evidence of his involvement in AJ’s death on his laptop.

Documents say the laptop is already in police custody. It was seized after the man’s arrest.

Norfolk Police are unable to comment on the case and any information found in these search warrants. They are still asking anyone with information about AJ’s death and disappearance to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).