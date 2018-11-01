Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to host Wounded Warrior 5K

NORFOLK, Va. – Hundreds of runners will honor the sacrifices made by the men, women and families of the United States Navy’s Wounded Warrior Program during the Wounded Warrior 5K Friday.

The Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Morale, Welfare and Recreation Wounded Warrior 5K is open to the military community with base access, and will begin at 11:30 a.m.

More than 300 people have pre-registered for the race, which will circle the grounds of NSA Hampton Roads and Slade Cutter Athletic Park.

November was designated as Warrior Care Month in 2008, in order to honor the courage of wounded, ill and injured service members and highlight programs that help them learn new life skills to return to duty or transition from the military.

“It is extremely important for us to show what we offer Wounded Warriors and their families in partnership with the Safe Harbor team,” said Kelley Harkins, MWR Director at NSA Hampton Roads. “We strive to recognize the physical, mental, and emotional strength and resilience of our wounded, ill, and injured service members and show our appreciation to them for sacrificing so much. A great way for us to highlight that is through fitness, and we are honored to be doing so with our fifth annual Wounded Warrior 5K.”

