Suspicious package investigated at NSA Hampton Roads negative for hazardous material

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Military officials at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads say that a suspicious package found on the base was cleared for any hazardous materials Friday afternoon.

The package was at the shipping and receiving building on the instillation.

Security and medical personnel investigated the package and confirmed that it tested negative.

Cars are now being allowed on base, and gates are open for inbound and outbound traffic. Additionally, the Wounded Warrior 5K race scheduled to start on the base will still take place.

Stay with News 3 app for updates.