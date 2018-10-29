Threatening message found at Kempsville High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A disturbing trend of violent threats against area schools continued last week in the Resort City.

Virginia Beach Schools confirm a threatening message was found written in graffiti discovered on a bathroom wall.

In response, Principal Melissa George sent the following to parents:

Good evening, Kempsville families. This is principal Melissa George and I am calling you to share that, just as has been seen in other high schools in our division recently, we have found one of our bathroom stalls defaced with grafitti and threatening messages. We are working with police to find the student responsible, and as a precaution, there may be an additional police presence at our school tomorrow. As such, please share with your child that this behavior is unacceptable and will lead to disciplinary action at the school as well as possible criminal charges. If your child has any information regarding who might be responsible, please encourage them to share it with an administrator or police officer. Thank you.

The threat at Kempsville is just the latest to be confirmed in Hampton Roads.

Also last week, a female student at Tallwood High School was charged with disturbing the peace in connection to a threat found in a bathroom there.

The week prior saw threats against Ocean Lakes and Landstown High Schools, both in Virginia Beach, and Smithfield High School in Isle of Wight County all in the same day.

An 18-year-old Smithfield student was arrested and charged in the latter. Investigators also removed an AR-15, two loaded magazines, .233 ammunition, multiple cell phones, USB drives, flash drives, an iPad and a Kindle from his home.

In addition, his 51-year-old mother was charged with obstruction of justice.

In each case, police and schools have asked parents to discuss with their children the severity of making threats toward schools and the consequences.