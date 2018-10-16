18-year-old Smithfield High School student arrested, charged with making social media threats

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Authorities arrested a Smithfield High School student Tuesday after a social media threat directed toward students placed the school on lockdown.

The threat was made around lunch time, authorities say.

As a result of the investigation into the threat, investigators with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Carrollton Boulevard, where an AR-15 rifle was confiscated.

Investigators then took 18-year-old Paul M. Emerson into custody. Emerson was charged with two counts of communicating a threat via electronic means.

Emerson was taken before a magistrate and is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

51-year-old Melissa M. Jacuzzi, who also lives in the 15000 block of Carrollton Boulevard, was also charged in conjunction with the investigation. She was charged with obstruction of justice and was released on a summons to appear in court on a later date.

Lynn Briggs, Spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Schools issued the following statement after the threat was made:

Isle of Wight County Schools encourages students, parents and community members to tell an official when comments, behaviors or actions from individuals appear to be distressing or alarming and indicate a desire to do harm to others. We must all do our part to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools.

The sheriff’s office says they take all threats made toward students and faculty very seriously and will fully investigate these matters.

Stay with News 3 for updates.