Graffiti threats found on bathroom walls of Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students reported seeing graffiti containing threatening language on the bathroom walls of Ocean Lakes High School, a school spokesperson told News 3 Tuesday.

Ocean Lakes Principal Claire LeBlanc sent the following message to staff:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Dr. Claire LeBlanc, principal of Ocean Lakes High School. Earlier today, we were made aware of graffiti messages written on some of our bathroom walls referencing violence at our school. I want to let you know that police are investigating the matter to find the student responsible. In the meantime, as a precaution and to help reassure students, there will be an additional police presence at the school tomorrow. We appreciate your support, and look forward to seeing all of our students in class tomorrow. Thank you.