Virginia Beach student in police custody after threat forces partial evacuation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police investigated a threat made by a Landstown High School student.

The threat was overheard by another student on the bus Tuesday morning.

Police partially evacuated the school to complete a search, which was quickly cleared and resumed.

School officials sent out the following message to families after the incident occurred:

“Good morning, Landstown families. This is an important message being sent on behalf of Principal Cheryl Askew. Earlier today, a parent called school administration to report a threat her child overheard on the bus this morning. We immediately contacted police and were able to identify the student who made the comments. That student is now in police custody. In an abundance of caution, we did evacuate part of the school for police to complete a search. However, our building was quickly cleared and we resumed instruction as normal. I, again, implore our parents to talk with their children and remind them that threats of any kind are simply not acceptable and they will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges. Thank you.”