Tallwood High School student arrested after threatening graffiti found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One juvenile female student was charged with disturbing the peace after threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom at Tallwood High School.

Tallwood High School’s principal, James Avila, released the following statement Thursday night:

This is Dr. Avila, principal of Tallwood High School. As has been seen in other schools in our division, we found threatening graffiti in our school. We are working with the police to find the student responsible. At this time, we do not have any additional information that would cause alarm. Once we finish the investigation, I will alert you and the community. I do ask that you please share with your child that this behavior is unacceptable and will lead to disciplinary action at the school as well as possible criminal charges. If your child has any information regarding who might be responsible, please encourage them to share it with an administrator or police officer. Thank you.

He released this statement Friday following the arrest:

This is Dr. Avila, principal of Tallwood High School. I contact you again today to make you aware that the person responsible for our school’s graffiti has been identified and was arrested. Additional disciplinary action has been taken here at the school as well. I want to thank our students, staff members and families for their understanding and support. Thank you!

According to Virginia Beach Police Department Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce, parents, students and staff saw extra officers in and around the school while the threat was investigated.