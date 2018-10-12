Man recounts tree falling into his home from tornado in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Charles Willett thought it was okay to go to bed. He tucked in his two young daughters and went to bed. But the power browning out, a drop in voltage to your home’s electrical system, woke Willett up.

He got up to unplug the fan in his room when he heard how strong the winds were. That’s when he decided it would be best to move his daughters into his bedroom.

“I decided to move my girls into my bedroom. I went to the living room and the wind got really bad so I moved the girls to the floor in my bedroom,” said Willett.

Then, he went and sat in a recliner in his living room to monitor the wind.

“Probably five minutes later, the tree went through the house into my living room and slung me against the wall,” said Willet.

Fortunately, his daughters are safe.

“The tree is in my house. If the girls were in their bed, it would be a different story.” said Willett.

