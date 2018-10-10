VBCPS allocates additional $1 million of funding to school security measures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The School Board of the City of Virginia Beach passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting to use more than $1 million in reversion funds to support recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Panel on School Safety and Security.

These funds will go to bolster security infrastructure around the division, including adding more cameras in schools, expanding access control for staff in buildings, moving security desks closer to school entrances to check in guests as well as increasing external fencing to some school campuses.

“When the Blue Ribbon Panel was commissioned this spring, we took an earnest look at our security offerings and asked for ways we could improve them,” said Dr. Aaron Spence, superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. “This is yet another step in us continuing that commitment to our community and honoring the expertise and feedback we received from these security professionals.”

This September, three months ahead of schedule, a new buzz-in system for all 86 of the division’s schools and centers was installed. Earlier this spring, the division committed to implementing this new system and shared a timeline of completion for December 2018.

Additionally, last week, VBCPS was awarded $91,661 by Governor Ralph Northam in School Security Equipment grants. With this grant, VBCPS will augment existing equipment at Bayside 6th Grade Campus, Bayside Middle, Birdneck Elementary, Christopher Farms Elementary, First Colonial High, Independence Middle, Larkspur Middle, Lynnhaven Middle, Plaza Middle, Salem Middle and Virginia Beach Middle.

Some of the equipment includes closed circuit cameras, two-way radios, electronic door locks and scanners for the visitor management system.