Virginia Beach leaders make safety recommendations at schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A panel formed to address school safety has made 11 recommendations.

The recommendations target three areas, including response and training, personnel and equipment, and mental health.

The panel formed in April, following the school shooting in Florida. It included school leaders, police officers, military members, and other community members.

Here’s a listing of the recommendations:

Safety Protocols, Emergency Preparedness, and Response

1) Refine and expand training exercise with regards to emergency procedures

2) Implement a robust system of preventative security (conducting more frequent checks of access points and regular lighting and camera surveys)

3) Conduct more frequent and unannounced safety audits

4) Strengthen procedures for controlling access into and within the school facility

Safety Infrastructure and Personnel

5) Reevaluate the security personnel program (reevaluating the job description, hiring process, evaluation of security personnel and identifying appropriate training)

6) Strengthen infrastructure for controlling access to school sites (buildings and grounds; including security desk location and associated equipment)

7) Evaluate and increase the use and location of cameras and sensors

8) Strengthen infrastructure for securing classrooms

Behavior and Mental Health

9) Increase behavior and mental health staff available to students to aid in early identification and support of students exhibiting mental health needs

10) Increase mental health awareness through training for all staff and stakeholders

11) Increase community engagement and collaboration with partner agencies

School leaders previously announced plans to lock all front doors.