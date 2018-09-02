Virginia Beach schools add another layer of security to front doors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Another layer of security will be added to Virginia Beach Public Schools.

The school system announced that by the end of September all school visitors will have to use a new video intercom system at the building’s main entrance to request entry into schools.

All front doors will be locked and all other exterior doors were already locked at all times, VBCPS said.

The system will be a silver box buzzer which includes an intercom and video camera so security staff can see and speak to visitors.

“Once security determines that there is a legitimate reason for the visit, they will remotely unlock the door for that visitor to proceed to the security desk,” said Office of Safe Schools Director Richard Ponti.

VBCPS also said each visitor/group will need to speak with security so there will be no ‘piggyback’ entries.

The systems are already installed at schools and will be activated throughout September as staff members are trained and software is connected.