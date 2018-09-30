Watch: Former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal catches first career touchdown

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – The Pascal progression continues. Sunday afternoon against the Texans, former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal had a career day.

The wide out caught a career-best six passes for 56 yards, including his first career touchdown catch on a four-yard pass from Andrew Luck on the opening drive.

The second-year receiver saw a career-high 10 targets from Luck as well. Coming into the game, Pascal had only caught two balls for 21 yards in three games.

Pascal’s touchdown haul is the first regular season score for a Monarch in the NFL.

Larry Pinkard, Taylor Heinicke, and Pascal have all reached the end zone in preseason play. In 2016, Pascal left ODU as the Monarchs’ all-time leading receiver with 2,664 yards and 24 touchdowns.

