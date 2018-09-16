Zach Pascal’s persistence pays off as he carves a role with the Colts

LANDOVER, Md. – There’s no place like home. There’s also no place like home when you win.

In front of about 60 family members and friends, Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal made his second NFL regular season appearance in their 21-9 win over the Redskins.

His journey to being one of the 53-men active on a Sunday league roster wasn’t seamless.

After going undrafted out of Old Dominion, a place where he became the school’s all-time leading receiver, Pascal signed with the Redskins, and would be waived following training camp.

He would then land with the Titans, holding a roster spot on the practice squad before being waived by Tennessee this past offseason.

Pascal stayed persistent, and landed with the Colts. He’s made the most of his opportunity in Indy, and now he’s getting a bevy of snaps with Andrew Luck and on special teams.

“It feels great,” Pascal told News 3. “You know, coming from practice squad, being able to come out here and actually play now, its like the game is back having fun now with the other 10 guys I’m around, I’m just blessed.”

As for what he learned about himself during his practice squad days, he credited ODU football head coach Bobby Wilder with instilling mental fortitude into his arsenal. “Being in the league, you have to be mentally strong,” Pascal said.

“Even at ODU, Coach Wilder taught me how to face adversity and being able to handle that, and continue to work and continue to grind, and that’s what I was able to do.”