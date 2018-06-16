ODU all-time leading receiver Zach Pascal lands with Colts after being waived by Titans

Indianapolis, Ind. – After spending parts of the 2017 season on the Tennessee Titans’ active roster and practice squad, the team waived Zach Pascal on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours later, Pascal landed on another AFC South team – the Indianapolis Colts. Old Dominion’s all-time leading receiver spent the 2017 offseason with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent before being waived during final cuts.

Pascal did not see game action in the regular season with the Titans.

In 49 games at Old Dominion, Pascal logged 233 receptions for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also compiled 310 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and returned 32 kickoffs for 729 yards (22.8 avg.)