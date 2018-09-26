Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker faces sentencing Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – City Councilman Mark Whiatker is expected to be sentenced during a hearing Wednesday morning.

In July, a jury found him guilty of three felony forgery charges and recommended he not be sent to jail and instead, face fines. A judge will decide whether to accept the jury’s recommendation during the hearing on Wednesday.

Whitaker’s attorneys plan to challenge the verdict during the hearing.

Whitaker originally faced 20 forgery- and fraud-related charges from allegations related to his church, New Bethel Baptist Church, in 2013 and 2014, but 17 of the charges were dismissed during the trial.

Whitaker serves as an assistant pastor at the church and has always maintained his innocence.

The investigation was conducted by the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the National Credit Bureau and the US Dept. of Treasury.