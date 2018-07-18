Trial continues against Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The trial against Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker continues on Wednesday.

Whitaker originally faced 20 forgery and fraud related charges from allegations of the misuse of money at New Bethel Baptist Church in 2013 and 2014.

Whitaker serves as an assistant pastor at the Church.

On Tuesday, a judge dismissed 17 of the charges, leaving three forgery charges remaining.

Whitaker has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence. He was elected to Portsmouth City Council in 2014.