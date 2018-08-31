Norfolk Police arrest four men in connection with 15-year-old’s homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police announced Friday that four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Monti Hughes.

19-year-old Remono Newby, 19-year-old Freddrick Reid and 20-year-old Naquan M. Alexander have been charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm. 20-year-old Demontae Tyler has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Alexander was arrested on August 14, the day after the shooting.

On August 13, police responded to the 1300 block of Herbert Collins way around 8 p.m., where they found Hughes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident happened just around the corner from a double shooting that took place less than two weeks before Hughes’ murder.

Days after the shooting, members of the community held a candlelight vigil for the slain teen.

All four suspects are currently being held without bail at local correctional facilities.

