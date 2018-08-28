12 human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are now 12 human cases of West Nile virus in the state for 2018.

The cases were reported in multiple regions of Virginia.

The health department is reminding residents that mosquito season is still here so it is important to protect yourself from the virus.

Ways to prevent mosquito bites include:

DEET

Picaridin

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

You can also cover up your skin and take steps to keep the bugs out of your home as well as eliminating breeding areas mosquitoes are attracted to.

Related:

Can mosquitoes remember what you smell like and if you’ve swatted at them?

Mosquito testing confirms presence of West Nile Virus at Langley Air Force Base

Virginia horse test positive for West Nile virus

Suffolk Mosquito Control continues to find West Nile virus