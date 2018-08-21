Mosquito testing confirms presence of West Nile Virus at Langley Air Force Base

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Mosquito testing confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in a specimen that was collected Monday, the base announced.

Health officials have been notified, and the base is actively taking steps to prevent infection.

Base officials say there are no known or suspected cases of the virus in humans or animals.

“Here at Langley, we aggressively sample the mosquito population and test the results in order to be ready to take immediate action in case this situation arises,” said U.S. Army Colonel Edward Vedder, 633rd Air Base Wing Vice Commander.

Langley has an active mosquito prevention program and most recently conducted aerial mosquito spraying on July 31. The 757th Airlift Squadron from Youngstown Ohio Air Reserve Base will return for another aerial spray application on August 28, officials said.

The base may conduct ground spraying operations based on the recommendation of public health officials. If the decision is made to do so, information on the date, time and location will be distributed via the JBLE.af.mil website and the 633rd ABW social media platforms.

Base officials recommend residents use insect repellent, protect young children and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

If you are bitten by a mosquito and develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, fever or rash, you are advised to seek medical treatment.

“At this time, we have only found infected mosquitoes in a small area on base far away from family housing, play areas and work places,” said Vedder. “However, we take any threat seriously that could disrupt the missions taking place continuously here at Langley. I ask for folks to use precautions, listen for further guidance on this issue and review the CDC information on West Nile. If any resident suspects that they are infected, do not hesitate to get to a treatment facility.”

For more information, contact 633rd ABW Public Affairs at 764-5701 or email 633ABW.PA.Media@us.af.mil.

More information on West Nile Virus prevention and symptoms are available on the CDC website.