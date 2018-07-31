Suffolk Mosquito Control continues to find West Nile virus

SUFFOLK, Va. – The West Nile virus continues to be found in parts of Suffolk says the city.

Officials with Suffolk say the city’s Division of Mosquito Control confirmed they’ve continued finding mosquitoes with West Nile virus.

The city says the Virus has been seen in the Downtown Area of Suffolk, which includes the North Street Area, Market Street Area, and the neighborhoods of Lakeside and Philadelphia.

The City has said it is intensifying efforts in these areas as a result of the positive testing by implementing increased mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, catch basins and evening spray applications for adult mosquitoes are also being administered.

The city offers free Mosquito Dunks, whcih are available to Suffolk citizens at Suffolk Fire & Rescue Stations 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, the Media & Community Relations office at City Hall, Whaleyville Community Center, East Suffolk Recreation Center, and all Suffolk Public Libraries.

In order to get your free Mosquito Dunks you must be 18 years of age or older, have proof of residence in the City of Suffolk, proper picture identification and sign the “Information Sheet” at the respective location. Placing Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water habitats is a common practice used to eliminate mosquito larvae, said the city.

The City says that it has never had a confirmed diagnosis of West Nile virus in humans.

Infected individuals can show no symptoms, mild symptoms or severe symptoms.

According to City research, “80 percent of people (about 4 out of 5) who are infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms at all.” Up to 20 percent of the people who exhibit mild symptoms of West Nile virus have flu-like symptoms and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. In the most severe of cases (1 of 150) of West Nile virus, individuals will develop a severe illness which can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

City of Suffolk’s tips to keep yourself protects against the West Nile virus:

* Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity

o The hours of Dusk to Dawn

* Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

* Use insect repellents containing DEET according to the label instructions.

City of Suffolk’s tips to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your:

Empty water-holding containers:

o buckets, drums, bottles, tin cans, wheel barrows, potted plant trays, etc.

* Properly dispose of used tires.

* Clear roof gutters, downspouts and corrugated black drainpipes of any water collection.

* Clean wading and swimming pools

* Drain water from tarps

* Place Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water areas around your home which include ditches and low lying areas