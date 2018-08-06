Guilty plea, sentencing for suspects in 2017 Virginia Beach double homicide set for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - James Gregory and Leonard Morrison are scheduled to appear in Virginia Beach court on Monday morning in connection to a June 2017 double homicide.

Gregory is set to plead guilty, while Morrison, who was found guilty in May, will be sentenced.

Both were charged with first degree murder and other counts for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old John Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvon Miles on Archive Court.

In May, the jury in Morrison's trial fixed his sentence at two life terms plus 28 years in prison.

In the days following the double homicide, police say Gregory and Morrison robbed GameStop stores in Chesapeake and Hampton. The two were arrested following the Hampton robbery during which a police officer was shot. Another officer returned fire, hitting Morrison, who is now in a wheelchair.

For that incident, Gregory was sentenced to 80 years in prison last week. Morrison faces an attempted capital murder charge.