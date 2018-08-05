Norfolk, Hampton Police make top 15 #LipSyncChallenge videos list

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Both Norfolk and Hampton Police have a little celebrating to do.

Both departments made the list by PoliceOne.com for the top 15 #LipSyncChallenge videos.

Hampton Police ranked fourth with its lip sync cover of “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch, followed by Norfolk Police, who ranked tenth with its version of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

Police departments across the country have been participating in Lip Sync Challenge videos that have gone viral on social media, including some videos from departments across Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia.

Norfolk Police was the first to make a lip sync video in the area after being challenged by a law enforcement department in Texas.

After Norfolk Police’s video, many local departments started challenging each other and taking to social media to promote their videos.

Many local law enforcement departments have expressed that these videos have helped to build stronger relationships with residents in communities.

“There’s this kind of perception that we might be like robots; that we’re so matter-of-fact all the time, and the truth is we’re no different than everyone else,” said Norfolk Police Corporal William Pickering Jr. “We have community members already, our residents coming up to us as we walk down the street asking us if we were in the video and they get to share their comments with us.”

Norfolk and Hampton Police were not the only Virginia law enforcement departments to make the list.

The Richmond Police Department also made the list at 14th.