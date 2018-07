VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach announced in a tweet that all roads that were closed due to flooding in the southern part of the city have been re-opened except for sections of Pleasant Ridge Road and Colechester Road.

Travel routes in the area were limited Wednesday due to high waters. A shelter was opened for those affected by the flooding.

Related: Flooding causes problems for drivers, businesses in Pungo

The city also reminds drivers that the entire city is a “no wake zone.”