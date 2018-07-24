Va. Beach opens Landstown High as shelter for those affected by flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has opened up Landstown High School as a shelter for residents affected by recent flooding.

The shelter will open at 4 p.m. and is located at 2001 Concert Drive.

Officials said the southern portion of Virginia Beach has seen the effects of flooding, with travel routes in the area limited. The best route to reach the high school is Princess Anne Road south of Red Mill.

“The excessive rain combined with the south wind tides are causing the flooding issues in the southern areas of the city,” said City Manager Dave Hansen. “People who live in the area are familiar with how the water impacts their properties so they can decide whether sheltering in place or evacuating to Landstown High School is their best course of action.”

People who come to the shelter should bring food, medicine, bedding and entertainment for children.

The shelter will provide bottled water and medical supervision. Sheriff’s deputies will provide a secure environment.

Prohibited items include: Tobacco, alcohol, drugs, other illegal substances, pets (except service animals), lighters, matches, weapons of any kind (guns, knives, chains, etc.), according to officials.

If people are unable to access roadways due to high water, call 311 and the City will arrange transportation. If it is an emergency, call 911.