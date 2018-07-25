Flooding causes problems for drivers, businesses in Pungo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Days of rain combined with southerly winds are causing problems for people in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach.

On Wednesday, many roads were closed because of high standing water, making it difficult for drivers to navigate, especially those trying to get to work.

For others, like the Cleanthes brothers, the flooding in Pungo has forced them to close their business. The two are the owners of Blue Pete’s Restaurant off Muddy Creek Road. They say the flooding began on Sunday, but has continued to get worse over the last few days.

The brothers say July is their busiest month, so having to close not only hurts them, but their 55 employees who depend on working during the summer months.

The owners say flooding is common in the area but each year it seems to get worse.

They plan to reopen as soon as possible but believe it will take between 10 and 14 days for them to dry out and repair anything that was damaged in the flood.