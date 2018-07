HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division got a shout out from Mark Wahlberg on Twitter for the department’s lip-sync rendition of “Good Vibrations,” first done by the musician turned actor in 1991.

Hampton PD answered the lip-sync challenge after the Norfolk Police Department put out its lip-sync version of Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk.”

Wahlberg said on Twitter, “Great job, Hampton PD!”

Hampton PD’s retweet was retweeted 443 times and liked 2,569 times as of Monday morning.